Gautam Adani gained the most wealth amid pandemic, edges out Musk and Bezos

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that so far in 2021, Adani has added $16.2 billion, taking his total net worth to $50 billion.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani added the highest wealth to his fortune in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that so far in 2021, Adani has added $16.2 billion, taking his total net worth to $50 billion. With this surge in his wealth, Adani is now the 26th richest person in the world.

With this, Adani even beats two of the world's richest individuals, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, in terms of wealth generation this year. While Musk has added $10.3 billion to his net worth so far, Bezos has seen a downturn of $7.59 billion.

According to Bloomberg, shares of Adaniâ€™s stocks except one have surged at least 50%. Adani Enterprises' shares have increased over four-fold in the past one year and the stock price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has more than doubled during the period.

The development comes at a time when the Adani Group is rapidly expanding its footprint in multiple sectors, including airports business and data centres. Recently, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited announced that Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore for a 0.49% stake in the company. This also comes as the company is going ahead with the controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia despite opposition.

Bloomberg reported that shares of Adani Total Gas has surged almost 97% this year, and Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%.

Google Co-founder Larry Page is ranked second in terms of highest gain in wealth with a growth of $14.3 billion. Amazon Inc Founder Jeff Bezos is the richest person on the planet with a net worth of $183 billion, followed by Elon Musk with a net worth of $180 billion.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world with a net worth of $84.8 billion. So far in 2021, he has added $8.05 billion of wealth.

(With IANS inputs)