Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumours: Challenges of dealing with a rare but significant cancer

For highly uncommon cancers like GIST, finding the best course of treatment needs the collective experience of a highly specialised cancer centre.

By Dr Ajit Pai

Hearing the word “cancer” in a diagnosis is often a scary experience for patients in itself. But imagine the uncertainty of receiving a diagnosis for a cancer with which even your doctor has little professional experience. For patients with a rare cancer like a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour (GIST), this can be a discomfiting prospect. As the world celebrates GIST Awareness Day on July 13th, doctors say it’s important to shine a spotlight on this rare type of cancer.

“There needs to be more conversation about rare cancers like GISTS, because successfully treating a rare or uncommon tumour depends on finding people with sufficient expertise,” says Dr Ajit Pai, Surgical Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai. With a commoner cancer like breast cancer, he explains, a lot more experience and expertise are available among a wider group of surgeons and oncologists, and such cancers can be treated in smaller hospitals or cancer units. “But when it comes to a rare cancer like GISTs, the collective experience of a highly specialised centre is invaluable,” he says.

What is GIST?

As the name suggests, GIST refers to a tumour that develops in some part of the gastro-intestinal system. While a GIST is most common in the stomach or small intestine, it can also arise in the food pipe or oesophagus, the large intestine, or the anal passage. “GISTs develop from a special type of nerve cell in the walls of the intestine. These nerve cells are often called the pacemaker of the intestine because they control the movement of the intestine in digestion,” explains Dr Ajit.

While there is no large-scale data on the prevalence of GIST in India, Dr Ajit says that a specialist cancer centre like the Apollo Cancer Centre might see a case a week of this type. “In Europe, where registries are maintained for this condition, the prevalence reported is 14 to 20 per million, which translates to about 1.4 to 2 patients among 1 lakh people,” says Dr Ajit.

GIST is a type of cancer that typically affects older patients, being slightly more common among men than women. “The median age for GIST is 60-65 years, and GISTs are rare below the age of 40 and extremely uncommon below the age of 20,” says Dr Ajit.

Dr Ajit adds that GISTs may be underdiagnosed as a quarter of autopsy studies and a third of endoscopies show the presence of small asymptomatic GISTs.

Why awareness is vital

As GISTs arise in the walls of digestive organs and not inside the organs themselves, they are often asymptomatic for a long period. “So, when patients come to us, they often come with quite large tumours without other symptoms. Most often, GISTs are discovered by accident, when patients go in for endoscopies or other scans of the digestive organs for unrelated complaints and a mass is seen. “Symptoms appear only when the tumour reaches a critical mass and its further growth is being limited by other organs and it begins to grow into the digestive organ. At this point, a person might suddenly vomit blood or may have stools with fresh or black blood,” says the doctor.

The problem is further complicated because no clear risk factors have been identified for the development of this cancer. “Something stimulates these nerve cells to start growing but we don’t yet know what triggers this. It’s not because of conventional agents that trigger other digestive organ cancers such as tobacco, alcohol, red meat, high-fat diets and so on,” says Dr Ajit. Moreover, only a small subset of GISTs have an identified genetic component, and the majority of cases are sporadic, he adds. “This makes it more difficult because you can’t identify a specific sub-group at risk.”

Early diagnosis and treatment is vital

GISTs are classified or staged based on the size of the tumour at diagnosis and the activity level in the tumour. Smaller tumours that are more slow-growing and diagnosed early give the best treatment outcomes, says Dr Ajit.

One key difference between GISTs and other cancers of the digestive system is that most GISTs do not respond to either chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Surgery is a primary treatment option but can become complicated with large tumours or when multiple systems are affected. However, the development of a category of drugs called Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors has been a game changer for patients with GIST. “In GISTs, a particular cell mutation causes the cells to start growing continuously without any checks or inhibitions. The medications block the chemicals that cause cancer cells to grow, and cause the tumours to shrink or disappear, as well as preventing new tumours from growing,” explains Dr Ajit. Before the development of this class of drugs, repeated surgery with each recurrence of tumours was the only solution available.

Today, says the doctor, these targeted drugs are used to shrink large tumours to operable levels, when multiple organs are affected, and post-surgery to prevent tumours from reappearing.

The benefits of highly specialised cancer centres

“When it comes to a rare cancer like GIST, one problem is having sufficient experience and expertise to come up with the right treatment for each case. This is the primary value of coming to a high-volume centre with doctors with more experience,” explains Dr Ajit.

At the Apollo Cancer Centre, all medical records are archived indefinitely. This means that any doctor at the centre can pull up highly specific information on the multitude of cases that have been treated over the prior decade. “This is valuable because it’s not just the collective experience of one doctor, but the hospital as a whole, which has grown quite large over the years.”

A highly specialised centre also serves as a hub for every aspect of cancer diagnostics, treatment and recovery. In smaller centres, differences in quality between testing, diagnosis, surgery, pathology and so on, arise because the services are fragmented, he explains. Integrated services also mean much faster turnaround times for diagnostics, which is vital for rapid treatment and to help patients stick to their treatment protocols. “At our labs, for instance, the turnaround time for complex biopsies is between 3-5 days, including molecular testing. At other centres, this could take 15 to 20 days because the samples have to be sent back and forth with a central lab. Specialised centres also provide the latest treatment technologies such as robotic and laparoscopic surgery and so on.

Finally, says Dr Ajit, at Apollo, patients with complex cases benefit from the collective wisdom of multiple specialists through the tumour board. “This is where all the different specialists—the surgeon, radiation oncologist, medical oncologist, pathologist, nuclear medicine specialist—all collectively discuss and determine treatment options. This helps to avoid the bias coming from any one specialty. Our own data shows that treatment plans for one in five complex patients are changed and improved following the tumour board discussion,” says Dr Ajit.

Dr Ajit Pai

Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncology

This article was published in association with Apollo Cancer Centre.