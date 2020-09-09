Gas leaks after tanker overturns in Kerala’s Kasaragod, local residents evacuated

The incident took place in Bevinje village in Kasaragod.

Fear gripped a locality in Bevinje of Kasaragod district as a liquified petroleum gas tanker overturned and began to leak gas. 200 families who lived in the locality have been relocated. The tanker, which was carrying 17 tonnes of LPG, overturned due to a slope on the road in Bevinje on Tuesday afternoon. Mild leakage of gas was reported from the tanker soon after the accident happened. People living around were relocated by police and local self-government representatives.

The capsule tanker owned by Indian Oil Corporation was on its way to Kozhikode from Mangaluru. Experts from the company from Mangaluru have arrived at the spot.

The lorry driver, Nasar, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said that he was giving way to another truck when he lost control and the vehicle overturned. He escaped without any injuries. Fire officials and policemen are at the spot spraying water on the tanker to avert fire.

Since the accident took place on the national highway, other vehicles were diverted. The electricity in the area has also been disconnected.

In 2019 too, a similar incident took place in Adkathbail of Kasaragod. Even then, the locals were evicted and a holiday was declared for a school that was located near the spot of the accident. In 2018, an LPG tanker had overturned in Chekeri of Malappuram.

In 2014, another LPG tanker had also met with an accident in Kozhikode. In the same year, another tanker was also overturned in Kalyasseri of Kannur district. However, no injuries were reported in these accidents. The experts from the companies reached the spot and shifted the gas to another tanker safely.

It was in 2012, in Chala of Kannur districts, that an LPG tanker overturned, exploded and killed 20 people. In that accident, many others were injured. In 2009, in Kollam, in another similar accident, seven people had lost their lives.

Earlier, there were allegations that Kerala was not fully equipped to deal with gas tanker accidents even after repeated incidents.