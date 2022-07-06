Gap between COVID-19 booster doses reduced to six months

The Union Health Ministry has decided that all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered the booster 6 months from the date of administration of the second dose.

The gap between administration of COVID-19 booster vaccines has been reduced, the Union Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, July 6. The gap has been reduced to 6 months or 26 weeks, from the existing 9 months or 39 weeks. The Union Health Ministry said that as per expertsâ€™ recommendation, it has been decided all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered the booster after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

"In view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, the Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSCI) of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended to revise the duration between second dose and precaution dose from existing 9 months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks," it said, adding that the NTAGI has endorsed the decision. "Therefore it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of secondnd dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs)," the ministry said in a letter to the states.

It also said that for beneficiaries aged above 60 years and above, as well as the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs), the precaution dose would be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of second dose at government CVCs free of charge.

"Instructions in this regard may be issued to all the concerned officials and it may also be publicised widely. I look forward to your support and leadership for extending the benefits of precaution dose to all due beneficiaries at Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) as well as at household level during the ongoing Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Campaign," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.