Earlier on February 24, Asad had been caught on camera opening fire at Umesh Pal in Dhoomanganj in Allahabad.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Mohammed Asad and his aide Ghulam have been shot dead in an alleged encounter by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh. Both carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. The STF team was led by two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons have reportedly been recovered from both of the deceased.

Earlier on February 24, Asad had been caught on camera opening fire at Umesh Pal in Dhoomanganj in Allahabad. Additional Director General of STF Yash said that the STF had asked the two to surrender but they opened fire, after which the team had to retaliate. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the UP STF, DGP, Special DG law and order, and the entire team behind the encounter, the UP Chief Minister’s Office reportedly said in a statement.

Incidentally, the encounter took place at the time when Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were being produced in court in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmad is learnt to have broken down in court during the hearing when informed of his son's encounter.

Umesh Pal’s mother Shanti Devi, meanwhile, reportedly thanked Yogi after hearing about the encounter. “I appeal to [the CM] to give us justice ahead also,” she is seen saying to ANI in a video.