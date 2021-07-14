Gang of seven who were stealing bikes from Andhra and Karnataka arrested

The police recovered 26 two-wheelers, valued at Rs 18 lakh, from the accused.

news Crime

Andhra Pradesh police in Chittoor district have arrested a gang of seven people who were involved in an inter-state motorcycle theft case. The group allegedly stole 26 two-wheelers from nine places in Andhra and seven places in Karnataka. "From the past several days, five people have been stealing two-wheelers and selling them to Meghnadh and Ganesh," said a police official on Tuesday.

According to the police, the list of places includes Gudupalli, Kuppam, Rallabaduguru, Ramakuppam, V Kota, Palamaneru, Gangavaram, Punganuru, and Bangarupalya in Andhra and HAL, Kolar town, Maasti, Mullabgal, Anugondanahalli, Sampigehalli, and Varthur in Karnataka where this gang struck for stealing vehicles.

Police listed the names of the accused as T Vinay Kumar (21), V Ekambaram (20), M Muniraju (20), K Lakshman (20), B Santosh (22), K Meghnadh (24), and K Ganesh (27). All were arrested for a series of vehicle thefts in Andhra and Karnataka.

The police received complaints on a series of two-wheeler thefts near PES college in Gudupalli Mandal, prompting them to mount a vigil to nab the vehicle lifters.

S Tamil Selvam (23), an AC technician at PES medical college, residing in hostel room number 103 had also lodged a complaint that his two-wheeler was stolen from the college parking place.

On Monday, around 1.30 pm, the Gudupalli police sub-inspector and Rallabuduguru sub-inspector were monitoring Govindapalli-Arimanupenta road at Palarevu near Subramanya Swamy temple, where they noticed six of the accused moving on six vehicles.

"On seeing the police, they tried to run away but were nabbed and interrogated. On probing them, A1 to A5 admitted that they would steal two-wheelers and sell them to A6 Meghnadh and A7 Ganesh," he said.

The police recovered 26 two-wheelers, valued at Rs 18 lakh from the accused. In the case of Selvam, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 379 (Theft)

