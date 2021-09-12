On Ganesha Chaturthi, over 93000 idols immersed in Bengaluru

BBMP had created a fleet of mobile water tankers in addition to designated spots across the city for the immersion of the Ganesha idols.

On the day of Ganesha Chaturthi, on Friday, September 10, over 93,000 Ganesha idols were immersed at various locations across the city — in lakes and also in mobile water tankers. “Within the BBMP limits, on September 10, a total of 93,524 Ganesha idols were immersed in mobile water tankers and Kalyanis,” a BBMP statement said.

Mobile water tankers were deployed across all the zones of BBMP where residents could immerse the idol near their house. Also, specific waterbody locations were identified in each zone of the city where residents could take the Ganesha idols for immersion.

In the east zone of BBMP, a total of 76 water tankers were deployed and 1,813 idols were immersed. Additionally, the Ulsoor Lake was designated for immersion in the east zone where 19,123 idols were immersed. Bengaluru east zone saw a total of 20,936 idol immersions.

The west zone saw 11,860 immersions in 49 water tankers. The Sankey Lake was the designated location for immersion where 15,650 idols were immersed. A total of 27,510 idols were immersed in the west zone.

A total of 46 water tankers were deployed in the south zone and 5,856 Ganesha idols were immersed in them. The Yediyuru Lake and Vivekananda Lake were designated and saw 20,500 and 6,650 immersions respectively. A total of 33,006 immersions took place in the south zone.

In the Dasarahalli zone, 16 mobile tankers were deployed and 468 immersions were done in them. The Chokkasandra Lake saw 243 immersions. Total immersions in Dasarahalli were 711.

A total of 1,846 idols were immersed in 28 tankers in the Mahadevapura zone. There were four designated immersion spots in this zone which were Kalkere Lake, Vibhutipura Lake, Kashi Vishwanathaswamy Devasthana Kalyani, and Munnekolalu Lake where 325, 225, 117, and 137 idols were immersed respectively. A total of 2,650 idols were immersed in the Mahadevapura zone.

RR Nagar zone saw 3,315 idol immersions in 103 tankers. The Herohalli Lake was designated for the immersion where 824 idols were immersed. The zone saw a total of 4,139 immersions.

Bommanahalli zone saw 2,296 idol immersions in 36 tankers and Yelahanka zone saw 2,276 immersions in 14 tankers. There were no immersion spots designated for these two zones.