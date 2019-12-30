Ganesh’s next with Mahesh Gowda titled ‘Trible Riding’

Sandalwood

Plans are on to rope in three female leads for the film and the shooting will reportedly begin in February 2020.

Kannada star Ganesh will be joining the sets of the Mahesh Gowda directorial in the next few days, we hear. The groundwork for this project is already on and we hear that the director is busy giving the final touches to the script. It may be noted here that director Mahesh Gowda’s Rugged, which released earlier this year, went on to become a big hit.

Reports suggest that Mahesh’s upcoming film with Ganesh is titled Trible Riding, the local pronunciation of the term ‘triple riding’. The film will be bankrolled by Ramgopal and Arunkumar. Plans are on to rope in three female leads for Trible Riding and talks are going on with some actors already. The rest of the star cast has been finalised, with Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj being roped in.

Speaking about Trible Riding, the director said in an interview to the Times of India, “While Rugged was an action film, it was the comic elements that won a lot of praise. This made me choose to work on a completely comic subject for my next. This film is a love story, with comedy at the fore. It will feature three heroines. So, the title needed to convey the essence and also remain funny. That’s why we chose to call it ‘Trible Riding’, something that is commonly used by people here.”

The shooting for the film will begin in February 2020, we hear. Reports say that Trible Riding will be shot in various locations, including Mysuru and Chikmagalur.

In the meantime, Ganesh is busy with Gaalipata 2. The shooting for this film began earlier this month in Kudermukh and is progressing briskly. Ramesh Reddy is bankrolling Gaalipata 2 under his banner while Yograj Bhatt is wielding the megaphone. Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer with Nishvika Naidu and Anant Nag in crucial roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)