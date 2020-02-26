Ganesh’s new film with director Suni titled ‘Sakath’

According to sources, 'Sakath' will be on a real life incident and a court case stemming out of it.

It was reported some weeks ago that actor Ganesh and director Suni would be teaming up for a film. This commercial entertainer, titled Sakath, went on the floors on February 24 amidst a lot of expectations and fanfare.

Surbhi, who has acted in quite a few Tamil and Telugu films so far, will be venturing into the Kannada film industry with this film. Earlier, the director of the film had said in an interview that Surbhi will be having a meaty role in Sakath and that she plays a television anchor. Reports are that the director is in the process of roping in another heroine for the project.

The film is being bankrolled jointly by KVN and Suprith Productions. According to sources, Sakath will be on a real life incident and a court case stemming out of it. The technical crew of this film will include Judah Sandy for music and Santhosh Rai Pathaje for cinematography.

It may be noted that Ganesh, Suni, Judah Sandy and Santhosh Rai Pathaje teamed up for Chamak in 2017 and the film went on to score a big hit at the box office.

Ganesh is currently busy with Gaalipata 2, which is in progress. Ramesh Reddy is bankrolling this sequel to Gaalipata under his banner, with Yograj Bhatt wielding the megaphone. Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmiela Mandre have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer, with Nishvika Naidu and Anant Nag in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, director Suni has his focus on Avatar Purusha, which has Sharan and Aashika Ranganath as the lead pair. It is a romantic comedy bankrolled by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah under his banner. Charan Raj is composing the tunes for this flick. Avatar Purusha is in the final stages of production and will hit the marquee on March 20.

