Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair passes away at 100, PM condoles death

Considered as a living example of Gandhian values and principles, Nair had been a constant presence in the socio-cultural scenario of Kerala for several decades.

news Death

Centenarian Gandhian, freedom fighter and Padma Shri awardee P Gopinathan Nair died on Tuesday following age-related ailments at a private hospital in nearby Neyyattinkara, family sources said. Nair was battling illness for some time, they said. Considered as a living example of Gandhian values and principles, he had been a constant presence in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern state for several decades.

Born on July 7, 1922 at Neyyattinkara, Nair began his public life by taking part in the freedom struggle during his college days. He was imprisoned for taking part in the Quit India movement.

An ardent admirer and follower of Mahatma Gandhi since he was a youth, Nair got the chance to meet the Father of the Nation during his visit to the princely state of Travancore.

He later travelled the length and breadth of the nation to propagate the Gandhian ideologies.

Nair participated in the historic Bhoodan Movement (land gift movement) by Vinoba Bhave and served as the president of Gandhiji's Sevagram Ashram for several years.

He also helmed the state-based Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi for decades.

Despite his advanced age, Nair was active in public life till some time back.

The nation honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2016.

Leaders, cutting across political lines, condoled the death of the Gandhian. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described him as a person who had imbibed the Gandhian values and principles in personal as well as public life.

Nair had always been a constant inspiration for Gandhian movements, he said in his message.

“Shri P. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India’s freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

Congress veteran A K Antony remembered him as one of the greatest Gandhians lived in the state and as a person who dedicated his entire life for propagating the principles of the Mahatma.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, ministers and MLAs were among those who condoled the death of the freedom fighter.