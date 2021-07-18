Gandhian and former Karnataka MP G Madegowda passes away at 93

Karnataka MP G Madegowda had actively participated in agitation over the Cauvery river water-sharing issue.

Gandhian and former Member of Parliament G Madegowda died of age-related illness at a hospital in Mandya district on Saturday, July 17, at the age of 93, family sources have said. Madegowda, who was the president of the Cauvery Hitharakshana Samiti, is survived by two sons and two daughters. An agriculturist, the former MP had graduated from Maharaja's College, Mysuru. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Gowda took part in the freedom struggle and was imprisoned for various periods between 1942 and 1947. His participation in the freedom movement laid the foundation for his political life.

Madegowda was a six-time MLA from Kirugavalu Assembly constituency, between 1962 and 1989, and was elected to the ninth and 10th Lok Sabha. According to a report in Deccan Herald, between 1980 and 1983, he also served as the Minister for Mines and Geology. The report further stated that he had criticized the Congress Government in 2001 amid the Cauvery protest and had been an active participant in agitation over the Cauvery river water sharing issue with the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Many ministers, MLAs and MPs have condoled the Gandhian’s demise. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in his condolence message, said Madegowda imbibed the teachings of Gandhi and was at the forefront of the Cauvery River water sharing distribution agitations.

ಹಿರಿಯ ರೈತಪರ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರು, ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವರು, ಮಾಜಿ ಸಂಸದರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಜಿ.ಮಾದೇಗೌಡರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ನಾಡು ಹಿರಿಯ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿಯನ್ನು ಕೋರುತ್ತಾ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬವರಿಗೆ, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೇವರು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 17, 2021

In his condolence message, former Prime Minister HD Devegowda said he was pained to learn about the Gandhian’s death. Madegowda’s selfless service and struggle for the state will remain a model for future generations, the former PM said in a tweet

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a tweet said, “Former minister & former Lok Sabha MP G Madegowda dedicated his life fighting for Karnataka's cause to get the rightful share in Cauvery River. His demise is a loss for the entire State. My deepest condolences to all his well-wishers.”

G Madegowda had not been keeping well in the days before his death and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on July 9, had wished Madegowda a speedy recovery. Shivakumar had tweeted, saying, “Our senior leader and former minister G Madegowda has dedicated his life championing the rights of the underprivileged sections of the society and being their voice. I met him at the hospital today. Praying for his speedy recovery and well-being.”

(With PTI inputs)