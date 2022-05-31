Gamification ensures a paradigm shift in education

Gamification is the process of bringing gaming principles to non-game situations. Educators today are using gamification to achieve better results from students. They have found that applying gamified strategies improves student engagement and makes learning more efficient.

Gamification in online learning platforms has the potential to alter education in India. It instils lifelong skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, social awareness, cooperation, and collaboration. Games also motivate individuals, increase interest in certain subjects, reduce the rate of attrition among learners, improve grades, and enhance their cognitive abilities.

The global gamification market size in 2020 was valued at $9.1 billion and is predicted to register an impressive growth rate of 27.4%, reaching $30.7 billion by 2025. Game-based learning and education will generate a revenue of more than $24 million by 2024. (Source https://financesonline.com/gamification-statistics/ ). Ed-tech platforms are cleverly incorporating gaming-based learning practices into their curriculum, to increase students’ interest in learning more while removing any added pressure. The advantages of this learning process extend beyond the classroom and the student can understand the subject better and retain the topic learned longer.

Over the past decade, Brainly education app has used its gamification system quite effectively. Game elements on the platform keep students more engaged and make the learning experience fun. In a recent gamification test on Brainly , 128,000 students were awarded achievement badges like “Gratitude Attitude” and “Numbers Nerd”. It revealed that gamification resulted in 13% more completed answers per student in the Phase One testing group and that 82% of students felt inspired to continue learning.

Ed-tech and online learning are now mentioned as key pillars of education in India. The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 marks a fundamental shift and advocates replacing rote learning with innovative and experiential methods, such as gamification and apps that can deliver high-quality education.

Gamification of education is an effective method for increasing student engagement, improving skills and optimizing learning. Here is how:

Makes learning fun: Let us dispel one myth right away. Gamification is not meant to transform education into a game, but it does tap into the psychology that motivates students to engage. The result can be both enjoyable and inspiring.

Increases attention span: With decreased attention spans of students, traditional learning methods can be tedious. Gamification makes learning more fascinating. It incentivizes the learner to study more.

Fosters healthy competition: Our natural desire to play is sparked by games, which can turn boring content into fun and engaging experiences. Games also foster friendly competition among peers and make students feel a sense of achievement in completing a subject after the gamified challenges and activities.

Provides instant feedback: Learning objectives can be met through gamification, which encourages students to strive for them and receive instant feedback. EdTech tools and platforms are providing excellent opportunities for transitioning from traditional schooling to online skill-based learning. A leaderboard or scoreboard provides additional feedback, allowing students to see how their results compare with those of their peers.

Badges boost motivation: Badges in gamified learning content can be virtual ribbons, stickers, or prizes that a student earns for the completion of modules or tasks within the topic. They are a tangible symbol of the student’s achievements and encourage them to engage with the community and track personal progress while improving their knowledge base significantly.

Game-based activities can boost student engagement, produce active learners, and reduce student stress when they foster intrinsic motivation. India has over 25.38 crore students and a multi-layered formal educational system. Multiple learning processes and platforms must be combined to give India’s current formal education system a definite competitive advantage.

