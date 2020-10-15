'Game Over' Ashwin Saravanan clarifies on his upcoming film with Samantha

As there were no updates about this project for a long time, rumours began to surface that the project has been put on hold.

It was reported some time ago that the Maya and Game Over fame director Ashwin Kumar will be directing Samantha Akkineni in the next, which is a horror thriller. As there were no updates about this project, rumours began to surface that the project has been put on hold much to the dismay of the film buffs. However, Ashwin Kumar has now clarified in an interview with the Sify.com that there is no truth in these reports.

He was quoted as saying, “It’s not true. I don’t understand how they keep writing stuff without confirming with the filmmaker. We are living through a pandemic and the priority now is to just stay safe and get through it.” The prep work for this film is currently on and will take off at the right time, we hear.

About this horror film, we hear that Samantha Akkineni will be playing a person with disabilities. The story of this horror flick is set in Dehradun and will have a lot of thrilling elements, say sources. Reports are that Prasanna has been roped in to play the male lead. Sony Pictures will be bankrolling the film which remains untitled as of now. More details about this project are expected to be out soon.

It may be noted here that director Ashwin Saravanan’s last film release was Game Over, which had Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It was also a heroine-centric film that was bankrolled by S Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainments. Ron Ethan Yohann had composed tunes for this bilingual with A Vasanth cranking the camera and Richard Kevin editing it.

Game Over was a bilingual Tamil - Telugu drama thriller film that was written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Interestingly, Taapsee played a wheelchair user, fighting a mysterious entity in this film. The actor underwent an arduous training to play the role as she had to be in the wheelchair for long hours.

While waiting for the Ashwin Saravanan’s directorial to take off, Samantha has the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which she shares the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for the first time.

Samantha is also gearing up for her debut in the digital platform. The actor will be debuting with Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man season 2. Recently in an interaction with her fans on Instagram Samantha revealed that she had completed up the dubbing part for the web series and she added, “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series. Oh my god! It is so kick-a**!”

Further, there is a buzz that Samantha may pair up with Jr NTR in his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas. But there is no official confirmation on this too. Reports are that she may bag the role as she has worked with both Jr NTR as well as Trivikram Srinivas earlier and shares a good rapport with them both.

Samantha’s last film release was Jaanu, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie 96. The film was out at the theatres on February 7 this year to lukewarm response. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, directed the remake as well with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

