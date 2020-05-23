Game art firm Lakshya Digital plans to increase hiring by 12-15% in next one year

Lakshya Digital, one of India’s leading Game Art Services companies, has announced that it will be hiring 12-15% more employees over the next one year amidst COVID-19, as compared to earlier years. This increase in hiring is due to new business in the last couple of months. At present, Lakshya Digital has a team of about 500 people and plans to hire 50-70 more people over the next one year.

Founded in 2004, Lakshya Digital is a pioneer in the Game Art outsourcing business. The company has been developing game art for some of the biggest game titles globally in their studios in Gurugram, Pune, Seattle (USA) and Tokyo (Japan). Lakshya’s client list includes Disney, Microsoft, Sony, Warner Brothers, Square Enix, From Software, Bandai Namco among others.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has jeopardised most sectors and businesses across the world. However, the video game industry is proving to be incredibly resilient. People have turned to video games during this crisis and the demand for content has been increasing like never before. India was already on its way to becoming a major hub for Game Art Outsourcing and COVID-19 has proven to be a catalyst as many major international game developers and publishers are looking at working with Indian companies more and more.

Manvendra Shukul, CEO Lakshya Digital, said, “Lakshya Digital has gained new business due to its seamless migration to WFH [Work-From-Home] production environment, leading to an increase in client confidence in Lakshya’s ability to deliver on commitment despite difficult circumstances. This demand has created new opportunities for careers in the gaming sector and we are expecting to add about 12-15% new hires currently to meet this demand.”

Currently, Lakshya Digital is hiring employees for different roles and positions across Gurugram and Pune offices in India such as project managers, animators, 3D artists etc. Candidates must have skills and knowledge depending on the role they are hired for, for example, Modeling, Texturing, Zbrush, Substance Painter, Max or Maya. The selection process is rigorous and includes portfolio presentation and technical tests, apart from HR and management interviews.

Online gaming, as a segment, is estimated to be a $1.1billion opportunity by 2021, according to Google-KPMG. China and India have been leading the Game art creation industry for over a decade now. However, India is poised to become one of the world’s leading markets in the gaming sector. A KPMG report points out that the number of game development companies in India increased from 25 in 2010 to 275 in 2019. The global gaming industry is forecast to grow to $180 billion by 2022-23.