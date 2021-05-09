Gagandeep Singh Bedi appointed Chennaiâ€™s Corporation Commissioner

Gagandeep will be replacing G Prakash, who has been serving as GCCâ€™s Commissioner since February 2019.

news Chennai corporation

The newly formed Tamil Nadu government has appointed Gagandeep Singh Bedi IAS as Greater Chennai Corporationâ€™s Commissioner. Gagandeep will be replacing G Prakash, who has been serving as GCCâ€™s Commissioner since February 2019. Gagandeep Singh, an officer well known in the state, became a household name first for his work when he served as Cuddalore districtâ€™s Collector during the most devastating disasters in its history -- the tsunami of 2004.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, was currently posted as Tamil Naduâ€™s Agricultural Production Commissioner and Agriculture Principal Secretary. Gagandeep was also Cuddalore District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19. G Prakashâ€™s new posting is yet to be announced.

In the transfer order, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu has stated that Bediâ€™s post will be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of principal Secretary-cum-commissioner.

The newly appointed commissioner was born in Punjab in 1968 and is an engineer, he has also had a teaching stint.

He was subsequently posted in Indian Railways in 1993 after being selected for the Indian engineering services. He was immediately selected for the Indian Administrative services the same year and was appointed in the Tamil Nadu cadre.

Following this, he has held several portfolios including - commissioner of the Madurai corporation, assistant collector and collector of Kanyakumari and Cuddalore districts.

Known as a sincere and hardworking official he has received several awards for his work - from the Green award in 2003 and 2004 to a national award in 2016 for implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

Among G Prakashâ€™s achievements during his tenure as GCCâ€™s commissioner were decentralisation of waste management in the cityâ€™s 200 wards. He also inaugurated Chennaiâ€™s smart city project at Pondy Bazaar in T Nagar. His work done during COVID-19 pandemic too cannot go unmentioned.

However, he has constantly received flak for allegations that the Chennai corporation was showing partiality and favouritism regarding distribution of crucial tenders.

During his tenure, Prakash initiated projects including the command and control centre, smart poles with facial recognition cameras and privatised solid waste management in many zones.