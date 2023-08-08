Gaddar laid to rest in Hyderabad, last rites held as per Buddhist rituals

It was a rare moment where politicians set aside their differences, an evident sign of what Gaddar meant to the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Politicians from various parties, even those who are ideologically opposed to Gaddarâ€™s (Gummadi Vittal Rao) views, paid homage to him on Monday, August 7, at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where his mortal remains were kept for public viewing. This rare moment of politicians setting aside their differences was an evident sign of what Gaddar meant to the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Amidst slogans and cries bidding farewell, the crowd jostled with each other to catch a final glimpse of the Maoist-turned-activist at the stadium.

The 77-year-old activist-singer died a day earlier due to lung and urinary problems owing to his age. Born to a Dalit family from the Mala community, Gaddar is said to have written over 3,000 songs. His powerful poetry which narrates stories of oppression and exploitation were played throughout the day at the public viewing and funeral procession.

Though Gaddar was expelled from the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2012, Maoist sympathisers from many districts including the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh visited the stadium to pay homage to the deceased leader.

The irony at Gaddarâ€™s funeral was conspicuous as the state honoured the former Maoist with police honours. But this isnâ€™t the first irony in Gaddarâ€™s life, in 1997 he was accorded police protection after a failed assassination attempt, believed to be carried out by the police itself.

The funeral procession began at around 12 pm from LB Stadium in which hundreds of people participated; some of them singing his famous songs. The procession took about five hours to reach his residence in Alwal at around 5 pm, covering 17 kms. The procession halted at Martyrs Memorial near the Assembly for a few minutes. Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Mallu Ravi, Madhu Yakshi; BSP president RS Praveen Kumar, and other public representatives participated in the procession.

Gaddarâ€™s last rites were performed at around 8.30 pm as per Buddhist rituals at his residence in Alwal, which was attended by hundreds of followers. Slogans of â€˜Johar Gaddarâ€™ were raised.

Minor panic prevailed while performing the rituals as the crowd swelled to catch a final glimpse of the singer.

Before the singer was laid to rest, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Gaddarâ€™s residence and paid floral tributes to the departed balladeer and consoled the family members.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Niranjan Reddy, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, BSP president RS Praveen Kumar, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and others also paid tributes at the LB Stadium.