Gaana employee sacked after old tweets start circulating on Twitter

Several Twitter users had begun a hashtag BoycottGaana and dug out the employeeâ€™s earlier tweets they found insensitive.

news Controversy

An employee who was working with music streaming service Gaana was sacked by the company after several of her old tweets started surfacing on Twitter. This comes after she posted a tweet following Delhi man Rinku Sharmaâ€™s murder on February 10. Several Twitter users found her tweet insensitive. They also began a hashtag BoycottGaana asking users to uninstall the app and give it negative reviews. Some also dug out the employee's earlier tweets, which they found to be anti-Hindu.

As the hashtag started trending, Gaana tweeted that it does not endorse the views of its employees in their personal capacity. "Gaana respects religious sentiments of every community in India. We have been apprised of the issue and will take necessary steps at the earliest based on our enquiries," the tweet said.

A day later, on February 13, Gaana posted another update on laying off the employee. "Gaana respects all religions and communities of India. With regards to the social media posts by a recently joined employee of Gaana, these posts do not represent our values. She is no longer employed by the company. We will continue to bring music to our country."

The probe into the killing of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma by a group of men in Mangolpuri area has been transferred to Delhi Police's Crime Branch, a day after the fifth accused in the case was arrested, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had also met the family of Sharma on Friday to provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to them and also claimed the victim was associated with collecting contributions for the construction of Ram temple. Sharma was allegedly an activist of the BJP's youth wing Yuva Morcha as well.

A few Hindu religious outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have claimed that Rinku Sharma was killed due to his involvement in the collection of donation for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. However, the Delhi Police have denied any communal angle to the murder and said the fight at a birthday party, after which Sharma was stabbed to death, took place over a business rivalry.

According to police, on Wednesday night, when both the victim and the accused men were attending a birthday party, an argument had broken out between them over their food joint business in Rohini. They also allegedly slapped and threatened each other at the party, following which they left. The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, police said.

Later, the four men went to Sharma's house where the victim along with his elder brother was already standing outside with sticks. A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused reportedly stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, a senior police officer had said on Thursday.

So far, Tazuddin, Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

(With PTI input)