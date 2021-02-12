25-year-old Rinku Sharma killed after brawl over eatery, cops deny other theories

The VHP and a media report claimed Rinku was killed because he was collecting donations for Ram Temple, but the cops have denied this.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by four men following a quarrel at a birthday party in outer Delhi's Mangolapuri area, police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Rinku Sharma, got into a heated argument with the four men at a birthday party on Wednesday night. The four accused later went to victim's house and stabbed him with a knife, they said. All the four accused — Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam — were arrested on Thursday, police said.

Though reports, as well as leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), claimed that Sharma was associated with the organisation and was killed because he was collecting donations for Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the police denied these allegations and said both the parties shared rivalry over their eatery business which ran into losses and had to be shut down.

“On 10.2.21 eve, a scuffle ensued during a birthday party in the area of Mangolpuri,following which Victim Rinku Sharma got injured in stabbing, who later succumbed to injury during treatment. A case under relevant sections was registered & all 04 accused were arrested (sic),” the official account of Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer Delhi said in a tweet.

“So far, during investigation it has surfaced that quarrel started during a birthday party over shutting down of a restaurant. All persons are known to each other and live in the same locality. Any other motive alluded to this incident is factually wrong,” the police added in another tweet.

According to the police, on Wednesday night, when both the victim and accused men were attending the birthday party, an argument broke out between them over their food joints in Rohini. They also slapped and threatened each after which they left. The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, police said.

Later, the four men went to Sharma's house where the victim, along with his elder brother, was already standing outside with sticks. A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

During an enquiry, it emerged that both the parties had opened their respective eateries in nearby areas in Rohini in October last year. But both were incurring losses and had to be closed down. The two parties blamed each other for the losses and often had heated arguments over the issue, he added.

Sudhanshu Dhama, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said, "All the four men have been arrested and a case has been registered against them."

With PTI inputs