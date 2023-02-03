‘Fully understood immortality of art’: Kamal, Chiranjeevi lead tributes for K Viswanath

K Viswanath was a recipient of several awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke and Lifetime Achievement awards.

Condolences poured in for legendary filmmaker and actor K Viswanath who passed away on Thursday night, February 2 due to health related ailments in Hyderabad. He was 92. The director is known for turning movies into blockbusters through his directorial merit. A recipient of several awards, including the Dadasahebh Phalke and Lifetime Achievement award, the director was born in 1930 in Repalle of Andhra Pradesh. The director has made over 50 films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema since 1965. Some of his notable films include Swathi Muthyam(1985), Swayam Krushi (1987), Sagara Sangamam (1988), Subha Sankalpam(1995) among others.

Several actors and politicians are grieving the death of the veteran filmmaker. From actors Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammooty, Radhika, Anil Kapoor, Venkatesh to politicians like former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao among others, have sent condolence messages hailing the director for his contribution to the film industry.

Actor Kamal Kaasan in a handwritten note that he shared on his social media account said, “Kalathapasvi K Viswanath gaaru fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long Live his art, An Ardent Fan, Kamal Haasan, 2023.”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi who acted in K Vishwanath’s movies like Swayam Krushi, Subhalekeha, Apadbhandavudu, released a note in Telugu which said, “Today is a very sad day. The news of the passing away of a father-like figure, Kalathapasvi K Viswanath gaaru is disturbing. There are not enough words to describe his greatness. He used to make films that would impress pundits and laymen alike. He had a unique style of filmmaking. Probably there would not be any other director like him who turned sensitive art films into blockbusters.”

Another renowned actor in Tollywood, Nandamuri Balakrishna said, “The passing away of Kalathapaswi K Vishwanath garu is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Every bit of his movies reflect Telugu pride and are a tribute to Indian culture and traditions. His movies are a pride to Telugu cinema… I pray that the soul of Kalathapasvi would rest in peace and express my deep condolences to the family.” Balakrishna has acted in Janani Janmabhoomi under K Viswanath’s direction.

