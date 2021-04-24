Full lockdown on Sunday: Chennai cops will detain non-emergency vehicles

The full lockdown will come into effect from 10pm on Saturday and end at 4am on Monday.

Chennai city will see a complete lockdown on Sunday, April 25, to curb the spread of COVID-19. An order by the Greater Chennai police issued on April 24, announced that persons violating the lockdown by plying the roads without a specific reason will be detained under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC. No vehicle will be allowed to ply on the city roads on Sunday, except those meant for milk distribution, medical purpose, emergency and funerals.

The full lockdown will kick-in from 10 pm on Saturday and end at 4 am on Monday. Food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato can operate in specific time slots - between 6 - 10 am, 12 noon to 3 pm and 6 - pm. Another exemption includes events such as marriages or funerals. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed to gather at a place for a marriage. In case of funerals and last rites, the number is restricted to 25 guests. Vehicles will be allowed to ply in case of emergencies and if they are associated with print/electronic media.

In order to enforce the lockdown, the government has also installed traffic police checkpoints across the city. The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday also announced the shutdown of malls, cinema halls, gyms and salons in the city from April 26, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants will only be allowed to sell takeaway or parcel food, with dine-in facilities prohibited from April 26.

The governmentâ€™s order on Saturday also added that IT and ITES companies have to ask 50% of its staff to work from home. Sports training centres shall be open only for national and international training purposes. E-registration facility has been made mandatory for everybody entering Tamil Nadu except from Puducherry.