Full lockdown in Kochi Corporation after rise in TPR: What’s allowed and what’s not

Kochi Corporation, is now categorised as Category C, implying that the spread of coronavirus infection is high in the area.

Kochi Corporation, comprising Kochi city and its suburbs, has gone into a full lockdown after the test positivity rate in the local body limit rose above 10%. Kochi Corporation is now categorised as Category C, implying that the spread of coronavirus infection is high in the area. A local body is categorised into A, B, C and D, based on the average test positivity rates respectively below 5%, between 5 and 10%, between 10 and 15%, and above 15%. Kochi Corporation comprises 74 wards including regions like Edapally, Palarivattom, Vytilla, Kaloor, Panampilly Nagar, Thevara,Thoppumpady, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Palluruthy and Edakochi. Here’s a look at what is allowed and not allowed in the regions.

What is allowed?

> Shops selling essential items can function from 7 am to 7 pm every day.

> Shops catering to weddings (textiles, jewellery, footwear), and students (books) and repair services can function on Fridays from 7 am to 7 pm with upto 50% employees/workers.

> Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to function for take-away and home delivery services from 7 amto 7 pm.

What is not allowed ?

> Rest of the relaxations applicable to Category A and B local bodies will not be allowed. These are namely:

> Outdoor sport activities, including morning walks, will not be allowed.

> Liquor outlets and bars will remain fully shut.

> All non-essential services offices, including private and public will remain closed

Mass COVID-19 test and vaccination drive to be held

Meanwhile, considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, a review meeting was held on July 31 with the Kochi Corporation Mayor, Ernakulam District Collector and Kochi City Police Commissioner. The meeting was aimed to take measures that will not hinder the operation of Ernakulam market, including Broadway, one of the busiest shopping streets in central Kerala. With Onam, one of the popular festivals of Kerala around the corner, traders have been having high hopes to revive their business hit by the pandemic.

Considering the situation, Kochi Corporation has decided to conduct a mass COVID-19 test and vaccination drive in the marketplace. “COVID-19 test will be conducted for workers of all shops in Ernakulam market and Broadway. From Monday (August 2), a special vaccination drive for 2,000 people will be held for the workers and traders in the market,” a statement from Kochi Corporation said.

However, considering that there will be a possible rush in the market during the Onam days, which fall on the third week of August, restrictions are also imposed on the traffic inside Broadway and the market. Stalls which are set up encroaching the footpaths will not be allowed, the statement added.

