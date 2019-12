Full list of Chennai suburban trains cancelled on Sunday

Trains

The changes are due to some engineering work on the Chennai-Villupuram route, said the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai.

Southern Railways have cancelled 50 suburban trains in Chennai on Sunday owing to safety concerns as engineering work will be taking place along the Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section. The change is also applicable for January 5 and 19, and February 2.

In a statement, the rail authority said, “According priority to Passenger Safety and safety of train operations as a part of ongoing Engineering works, Line Block / Power Block Is permitted in Chennai Egmore-Villupuram Section on 22nd December 2019, 05th & 19th January 2020 and 02nd February 2020 at 11:15 hrs to 15:15 hrs (4 Hours).”

Tambaram to Chennai

Train No 40336 -Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10:25hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40338 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10:45hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40340 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10:55hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40342 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 11:15hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40344 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 11:25hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40346 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 11:35hrs is cancelled

Train No 40348 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 12:00hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40350 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 12:15hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40352 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 12:45hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40354 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 13:30hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40356 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 13:45hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40358 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 14:15hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40360 - Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 14:30hrs is cancelled.

Beach to Tambaram

Train No 40337 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:10 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40339 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:20 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40341 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:30 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40343 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:40 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40345 Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:00 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40347 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:10 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40349 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:20 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40351 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40353 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 13:15 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40355 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 13:30 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40357 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 14:00 hrs is cancelled.

Train No 40359 - Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 14:30 hrs is cancelled