Frost in Munnar as temperature drops to -2°C again

The unexpected rains in the first week of January is attributed to have caused the delay in the winter season in Munnar.

The hill station of Munnar witnessed a cold wave with sub-zero temperatures again. The temperature dropped minus 2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The lowest temperature was recorded in Letchmi near Munnar on Thursday morning. There was a slight frost in various parts of the hill station.

“The temperature recorded at various places in Munnar on Thursday was Silent Valley -1°C, Chenduvarai -1°C, Munnar UPASI -1°C, Sevenmalai 0°C and Mattuppetty 0°C,” stated the data from United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) Tea Research Foundation. The hill station had witnessed a temperature drop two weeks ago. In the last week of January, the temperature dropped to minus 2°C.

In Munnar, the normal winter season starts in November and the temperature drops to sub-zero temperature in the first week of January. However, for the past three years, the winter pattern changed and this year, the unexpected rains caused an increase in the temperature, after which, it reached sub-zero level.

In the last week of December, Munnar experienced sub-zero temperatures. But due to the unexpected rain, the winter season was delayed by three weeks and began only in the last week of January. The temperature increased for two weeks and returned to sub-zero temperature in the second week of February.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said that the winter pattern in Munnar changed and delayed due to the unexpected rains in January first week. The change in winter patten is also the indication of climate change, he noted.

"In 2019, Munnar had experienced a long winter and the cold wave continued till February. Several reasons, including climate change, were raised behind the extremely long winter," said Cholayil.

Meanwhile, the cold wave once again provides an extra boost to the tourism sector in Munnar hill station.

According to Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary in-charge Girish PS, the flow of tourists increased in Idukki after the lockdown. In 2019, a total of 2,47,392 tourists visited the district. “After the lockdown, Idukki saw 1,41,396 tourists till December 31, 2020," the officials said.

Meanwhile, after five years, the temperatures dropped sub-zero temperatures at Vattavada, the cold-season vegetable hub of Munnar. According to the residents, for the past week, Vattavada has been experiencing extreme cold climate and the temperature dropped minus 1 degree Celsius on Wednesday.