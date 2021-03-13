Fresh violence in Telangana's Bhainsa: One arrested, five others absconding

In the violence, which occurred in Mahagaon, 10 km away from Bhainsa town, some vehicles and a shop was set on fire.

The Nirmal district police on Friday arrested a person identified as Sai Teja, for igniting fresh violence in riot-hit Bhainsa region of Telangana. While Sai Teja was arrested and sent to remand, police are on the trail to nab his accomplices, who are absconding. Nirmal District Superintendent of Police Vishnu Warrier said that a total of six persons have been identified for causing the fresh spell of violence on Thursday.

In the violence, which occurred in Mahagaon, 10 km away from Bhainsa town, some vehicles and a shop was set afire. The incident happened at around 1 pm. A case in this regard has been filed by the Bhainsa rural police. Speaking to TNM, the SP said, “A case has been registered and we have already sent Sai Teja to remand. The other five accused are absconding. We will nab them soon.”

Bhainsa has been under a strict curfew since March 8, following a clash between two religious groups. A fight between two individuals on Saturday evening over a bike accident led to violence between two communities. The violence soon spread to the entire town, resulting in a couple of houses, shops and vehicles being set on fire. Six persons, including some journalists and three policemen, were injured in the stone-pelting.

To contain the violence, nearly 500 policemen including forces from the neighbouring districts have been deployed in the area. The internet has also been suspended in the district following the violence on Sunday. Bhainsa had also witnessed similar communal clashes last year.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a minor boy, who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl in Mirzapur of Bhainsa. The crime was unrelated to the violence but was given a communal colour, since the accused and the girl were from two different religions. The case is being monitored by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy has also taken note of the issue.