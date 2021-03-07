Free entry for women visiting historical monuments on Women's Day

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that Indian and foreign female tourists will be given free entry on March 8, Monday.

As part of the countryâ€™s International Womenâ€™s Day celebrations on March 8, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced that women can visit the historical monuments across India free of cost on Monday. They will not be levied any entry fee to visit the protected monuments in India.

The ASI Joint Director General (monuments), M Nambirajan, issued the order. According to this order, Indian and foreign women tourists will be given free entry on International Women's Day across all protected monuments and archaeological sites.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the ASI Director-General hereby directs that no fee shall be charged from women visitors to all centrally protected monuments or archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, on March 8 (Monday) on International Women's Day," a circular issued by ASI headquarters in New Delhi said.

There are 3,691 monuments protected by the Union government under the ASI. On Monday, there would be free entry for women to monuments such as the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Sun Temple, Ellora caves, Khajuraho and Ajanta caves.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel made the announcement on Saturday. The Union Minister remarked that â€œit has always been a tradition in India to respect women like 'devi' (goddess) and such are the values of India."

"On this Women's Day, we will showcase our respect to the 'devis' by giving them free entry to any ASI monument," he said.

The main aim of International Women's Day is not only to honour the achievements of women leaders in various sectors but also to make people aware of the rights of women across the globe and across all sections of society. Several programmes are also organised at various places across the country. However, time and again, hundreds of women worldwide have emphasised that their achievements and rights â€” right to equality, right to be treated failrly and with respect, right to earn equal pay, right walk without fear on streets â€” should not be limited to just one day, but every day and in all walks of life.