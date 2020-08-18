FPL Technologies raises $10 mn in Series A funding from Sequoia India, others

The company also announced the launch of their mobile-first credit card, OneCard.

Atom Funding

FPL Technologies on Tuesday announced a $10 million Series A financing round with participation from Sequoia India, Matrix Partners India, Hummingbird Ventures, and a number of reputed angel investors. The company also announced the launch of their mobile-first credit card, OneCard. A user can easily apply for OneCard digitally via the OneScore app, thus evading any physical contact with card agents. The innovation aims to offer easy access to potential users in the wake of physical distancing. A VISA Signature metal credit card, it is issued in partnership with a banking partner.

A mobile-first credit card, OneCard is built by FPL on a full-stack proprietary technology platform in India.

Cardmembers can control every aspect of their OneCard from a mobile app - whether enabling domestic /international transactions, locking their card, enabling online /offline transactions, paying credit card bill, and much more. There are no annual or joining fees and forex markup rate of 1% is among the lowest in the market.

OneCard comes along with a Rewards Program, OneRewards, which awards 5X points on the top 2 spend categories each month. Points are credited and redeemed instantly in OneCard app, with no redemption fee. Further, with the issue of fractional points, no spend ever goes unrewarded.

OneCard Waitlist 1.0 launched in February 2020 saw an enthusiastic response, with participation from over 75,000 users on the OneScore app. In spite of the ongoing pandemic and lockdowns, the company says it managed to overcome these challenges to build and bring OneCard to market. The company has recently launched OneCard Waitlist 2.0, and as before, it would be available via the OneScore app. OneCard is currently available across 12 cities in India inclusive of -- Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Indore, Jaipur and Kolkata. The company’s plans for further geographic expansion are underway.

OneScore app was launched in July 2019 to help consumers check and monitor their credit score and credit report on a monthly basis. It focuses on credit education via blogs, quizzes and in-app tips. It has an advanced score planner which helps users improve their credit score via personalised insights and encourages responsible credit behaviour. The app has since acquired close to 2 million users in a year, and is available on both Android & iOS platforms.

This latest investment by Sequoia India, Matrix Partners India and Hummingbird Ventures now brings FPL Technologies’ total funding since launch to approximately $15 million. The recent funding round will help the company rapidly scale up its engineering and product teams to develop and grow the issuance of OneCard to more customers.

Anurag Sinha, Cofounder & CEO said, “We are absolutely convinced about the potential of the Indian credit card market on the back of massive growth of card acceptance, consumer adoption towards digital payments and availability of a large base of risk-scored customers in bureaus. We believe that a world-class mobile-first consumer experience suited for Indian consumer preferences, would drive a large adoption of OneCard and we are committed to build and scale that in India.”

FPL Technologies was founded in February 2019 by Anurag Sinha, Rupesh Kumar, and Vibhav Hathi - all experienced bankers with expertise in payments, credit, building and scaling digital businesses.