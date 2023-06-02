Foxconn to start manufacturing iPhones in Bengaluru by April 2024

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil, said that Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has plans to start manufacturing iPhones at its Rs 13,600 crore Bengaluru project by April 2024.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said on Thursday, June 1 that Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has plans to start manufacturing iPhone units at its proposed plant in Devanahalli near Bengaluru by April 2024 and that the state government will hand over the required land to the company by July 1 to facilitate the process. Patil said this after the representatives of the company met him as part of a courtesy visit in which Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge was also present.

The Rs 13,600 crore project is expected to create 50,000 jobs. "The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR in Devanahalli will be handed over by July 1. Along with this, the government will ensure the provision of 5 MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity and other infrastructure facilities," Patil said.

"The company has been asked to provide the details of the skill sets it seeks in the employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for the eligible candidates to make them employable," Patil added.

The Taiwan-based multinational company has already paid 30% of the cost towards the land (Rs 90 crore) to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). It has set the goal to complete the project in three phases and has set a target of manufacturing 20 million units (or two crore phones) annually after the completion of the three phases.