Foxconn likely to invest $200 million for AirPods plant in Telangana

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, was in Hyderabad recently to meet Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao and express his interest in setting up the plant in the state.

news Hyderabad News

With the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn bagging the contract from Apple to manufacture airpods, Telangana is likely to be the destination from where the manufacturing of the wireless earphones will take place.

As quoted by unnamed sources in a Reuters report, Foxconn is said to invest more than 200 million dollars in the setting up of the AirPod plant in Telangana

However, there is no information on how much the AirPod order would be worth. And the matter is yet to be officially confirmed by Foxconn or Apple.

Meanwhile, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, was in Hyderabad recently to meet Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also wrote a letter to the CM expressing their interest in setting up a manufacturing plant in the state.

According to the IANS, it is said that the manufacturing facility would be set up in Kongara Kalan, which is 35km far from Hyderabad. About 200 acres of land in that area was offered to Foxconn to set up the plant. And it is estimated that the manufacturing facility in Telangana may begin by the second half of 2023 and begin production by 2024, as per the reports.

Foxconn is one of the largest contract electronics manufacturers in the world and it assembles about 70 percent of all the iphones.