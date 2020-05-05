Foxconn gets approval to reopen its manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh

Amid uncertainties over letting mobile and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) reopening factories, Xiaomi India on Monday confirmed Foxconn that manufactures its phones has received necessary approval to reopen its plant in Andhra Pradesh.

"Foxconn has received the necessary approval to begin its operations. We expect production to start in the next few days," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Xiaomi India, told the media during a press conference over video meet app Zoom.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, along with another OEM Wistron had suspended operations at their plants as per the government guidelines during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Almost all of the phones that Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sells in India are made in the country.

According to Muralikrishnan, nearly 99% of the phones sold in India are made in the country.

The manufacturing is being done at Xiaomi's two facilities -- one at the Sri City special economic zone in Andhra Pradesh and the other at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

The Foxconn facility at Sri City has received the approval while there is no news yet on the Sriperumbudur one. The highest-selling iPhone XR is also being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn's facility at Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

About 65% of Xiaomi phone components are also sourced from within the country.

On April 29, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad exhorted the electronics industry to explore the new opportunities that are arising out of adversity and make the country the global hub of electronics manufacturing.

During a meeting with electronics industry associations, chambers and prominent industry players, Prasad asked the electronics industry to take advantage of the opportunity and new schemes notified by the ministry, attract global investment and strengthen the sector. He emphasised the role of the medical electronics industry that is at a point of a complete turnaround.