Four-yr-old boy in Hyderabad dies after being mauled by street dogs

CCTV cameras captured disturbing visuals of the attack, which happened near an automobile service centre where the boyâ€™s father worked as a watchman.

A four-year-old boy named Pradeep was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Hyderabadâ€™s Amberpet area on Sunday, February 19. CCTV cameras recorded disturbing visuals of the attack, which happened in a parking area near an automobile service centre where Pradeepâ€™s father Gangadhar worked as a watchman. On Sunday, Gangadhar had reportedly brought Pradeep and his six-year-old daughter to his workplace, when the mishap occurred.

The CCTV footage showed the child walking alone in the parking lot when three dogs came running towards him and surrounded him. After a couple of seconds, when the child tried to run away, one of the dogs attacked him and pinned him down. After falling down, the boy slowly got up and tried to run again. However, the three dogs once again pinned him down, dragged him around and mauled him.

According to reports, the boyâ€™s sister who was in a cabin nearby heard his screams and informed her father. The boy was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Earlier in January, a 23-year-old food delivery worker Mohammad Rizwan died after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad when a customerâ€™s pet dog ran after him. The accident happened on January 11, when Rizwan had gone to the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle apartment in Banjara Hills to deliver a Swiggy food parcel. Rizwan, a resident of Hyderabadâ€™s Yousufguda, suffered grievous injuries from the fall and passed away three days later on January 14.