Four trains from Kerala cancelled due to poor patronage: Full list

Several daily and weekly trains have also been cancelled

Four trains from Kerala including the Jan Shatabdi Express, running in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode route, have been cancelled due to poor patronage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation of several other trains has also been extended. The trains cancelled are Train no: 02075 Kozhikode- Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Special, Train no 02076 Thiruvananthapuram- Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Special, Train no 06305 Ernakulam Junction- Kannur daily Intercity Special and Train no: 06306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction daily Intercity Special. The trains have been cancelled from June 1 to June 15. The state has been under lockdown since June May 8 which was extended to June 9.

Meanwhile, cancellation of ten trains has been further extended from June 1 to June 15 due to poor patronage, reads an official release from the Railways. The cancellation of the following trains are extended.

Train No: 06302 Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur daily Venad Express

Train No: 06301 Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram daily Venad Express

Train No: 06303 Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram daily Vanchinad Express

Train No: 06304 Thiruvananthapuram -Ernakulam Junction daily Vanchinad Express

Train No: 06307 Alappuzha-Kannur daily Executive special

Train No; 06308 Kannur-Alappuzha daily Executive special

Train No: 06327 Punalur-Guruvayur daily special

Train No: 06328 Guruvayur-Punalur daily special

Train No: 06341 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram daily Intercity special

Train No: 06342 Thiruvananthapuram-Guruvayur daily intercity special

Other trains cancellation of which have been extended

Train No.06630 Mangalore–Thiruvananthapuram daily Malabar special will be temporarily cancelled from June 1 to 15.

Train No.06629 Thiruvananthapuram–Mangalore daily Malabar special will be temporarily cancelled from June 2 to 14.

Train No. 02082 Thiruvananthapuram–Kannur Janshatabdi will be cancelled from June 2 to 14.

Train No. 02081 Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi will be cancelled from June 3 to 15.

Train No.02639 MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha daily will be temporarily cancelled from June 1 to 15.

Train No.02640 Alappuzha – MGR Chennai Central daily Special will be temporarily cancelled from June 2 to 14.

Weekly Special Trains

Train No. 06355 Kochuveli – Mangalore Biweekly (Antyodaya) special operating on Thursdays and Saturdays will be cancelled on June 3, 5, 10 and 12.

Train No. 06356 Mangalore Junction – Kochuveli Biweekly (Antyodaya) special operating on Sundays and Fridays will be cancelled on June 4, 6, 11 and 13.

Train No. 02698 Thiruvananthapuram Central – MGR Chennai Central weekly special operating on Saturdays will be cancelled on June 5 and 12.

Train No. 02697 MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram weekly special operating on Sundays will be cancelled on June 6 and 13.