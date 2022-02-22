Four RSS-BJP workers arrested in connection with Kerala CPI(M) worker's murder

A Special Investigation Team of Kerala police (SIT) on Tuesday arrested four RSS-BJP workers in connection with the "political killing" of a CPI(M) worker in a coastal village in Kannur. Police said investigation is on to arrest all the accused persons who were involved directly and indirectly in the brutal killing of 54-year-old K Haridasan at Punnol village near New Mahe in the early hours on Monday.

BJP local leader and Thalassery municipal councillor K Lijesh is among the RSS-BJP workers arrested by the police in connection with the case. In an old video released by news channels on Monday, Lijesh was seen talking about a possible retaliation targeting the CPI(M) workers in the area for allegedly attacking the BJP-RSS workers over a local temple festival at Punnol.

The evidences gathered so far have revealed that political enmity was the reason for the killing of Haridasan, police said. The case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Kannur City Additional SP (Superintendent of Police) Prince Abraham.

Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked and killed by a gang of RSS-BJP workers in front of his house at Punnol at around 1.30 am on Monday, February 21 while he was returning home after work.

While the CPI(M) alleged that the RSS workers were behind the "brutal killing" of Haridasan, the BJP said the killing of the CPI(M) worker was due to a local issue and the BJP or the RSS have no role in it.

