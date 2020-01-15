Four persons killed as speeding car rams into crowd in Kerala

Though the driver sped away following the accident, locals managed to trace the vehicle and stop the car, say police.

Four persons were killed when a speeding car ran over them on Tuesday at Irinjalakuda in Kerala. All the four deceased were returning home after attending the Kavadi festival at Ayyappan temple at Thumboor in Kerala.

The driver of the car lost control and rammed the vehicle into a crowd walking along the Thumpoor-Vellangaloor Road near Indira Bhavan. The Hyundai Magna car after causing the accident did not stop and attempted to escape from the accident scene but was eventually traced and stopped by the locals, say police.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Kannamthara Babu and his 27-year-old son Bipin; 54-year-old Perambilly Subran and his 23-year-old daughter Prajitha. All are natives of Kottenellur, Thumboor. While Babu, Bipin and Subran died on their way to the hospital, Prajitha passed away at Daya hospital the same day.

Subran and Babu were daily wage labourers and Bibin drove an auto-rickshaw for a living. Prajitha was a final year student at St Joseph’s College, Irinjalakkuda, reported Times of India.

Though the driver sped away following the accident, locals managed to trace the vehicle and stop the car, said Aloor SI KS Sushant to The New Indian Express.

The police took into custody five persons, all college students for causing the accident. The car was being driven by 21-year-old Maliyekal Agnul, police are yet to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of driving the vehicle.