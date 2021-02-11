Four men on Hyderabad police radar for attempting to gangrape 19-yr-old student

The student was travelling home in an auto-rickshaw when the driver of the vehicle kidnapped her.

news Crime

The Hyderabad police have launched a manhunt for four people for kidnapping and attempting to gangrape a 19-year-old pharmacy student on Wednesday. The student was travelling home in an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday evening when the driver of the vehicle kidnapped her and later, with three of his accomplices, tried to assault her. However, the girl had alerted her parents, who in turn, informed the police. The police managed to reach the spot in time and rescue the student.

According to the police, the pharmacy student was returning from her college and boarded a seven-seater auto at Kompally area in Hyderabad. The auto initially had three passengers but by the time she was supposed to get down at her stop in RLR Nagar, around 6.30 pm, she was alone in the auto.

According to Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakshita Murthy, the driver did not halt at her stop but began to drive away with the student still inside. Despite the student’s protests, he did not stop. Highly suspicious of the auto driver’s behaviour, the student alerted her parents, who in turn informed Keesara police.

Promptly, all the police stations in the area were alerted, and the police began to track the auto based on the student’s cell phone location.

Meanwhile, the auto driver had driven to Yamnampet village, where another van was waiting. The auto driver and the van driver caught hold of her and tried to put her in the van.

“The girl was beaten and bundled into the van. The auto was abandoned there itself,” the DCP told the media.

The two men then took the student was Ghatkesar railway station, where two others joined them, according to police. She was beaten on her legs with a rod, the police added.

By then, which is around 7.30 pm, the police had received the call from the student’s parents and patrolling units around the area were informed. The accused men noted the police presence and left from the railway station.

“Our police vehicles were patrolling the roads in Ghatkesar and the surroundings. Learning about the police movement, the accused started going towards Annojiguda but by then, the police were tailing them. At Annojiguda, they abandoned the girl and fled from the spot,” DCP Rakshita said.

The auto driver and three of his friends are on the run. The police have formed ten teams to nab the accused. The student, who suffered injuries on her leg, is availing treatment at a private hospital. Her condition is said to be stable. The student is recovering from the trauma and is yet to give a detailed statement about the incident to the police.