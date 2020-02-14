Four men in Chennai held for cutting cake with machete

A Tik Tok video of the birthday celebration went viral last week.

news Crime

Four youngsters in the city were arrested by the Chennai police after they cut a cake using a machete. A video of the birthday party went viral on social media platform Tik Tok.

According to one report in the Times of India, four men, identified as Akash, 20, from Ekkatuthangal, Madhan, 21, from Ekkatuthangal, Sathish, 19, from Alandur and Janakiraman, 23, from Saidapet were held by the police on Wednesday, days after their video of a cake-cutting went viral.

According to the Guindy police station, the police received information of a gang of about 20 people carrying out a birthday celebration in the early hours of February 7. Akash and Janakiraman cut the birthday cake with a machete, reportedly accompanied by loud music and cheering from their friends.

The police reportedly arrived at the scene following complaints by residents in the neighbourhood. When police officials arrived on the scene, however, the youth fled, leaving their bikes behind.

According to one report in The New Indian Express, a Tik tok video of the cake-cutting incident went viral on social media the next day. The Guindy police booked the men Sections 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police told the newspaper that the men sourced the machete from their friends who allegedly comprised of history sheeters and drug peddlers. Those present along with the four men, including school and college students, were given a warning by the police and let off.

In January, a 23-year-old man was warned by the city police when he cut a cake with a machete on the day of his wedding. Bhuvanesh, a 23-year-old, was reportedly a route thala, a popular term for leaders of college students who lead people on certain bus routes across the city. In order to celebrate the time-honoured route thala tradition, his friends gifted the newly-weds a cake and a machete.

The viral trend of cutting cakes with machetes began with the arrest of underworld don Binu. Binu was filmed by his don colleagues when he cut a birthday cake with a machete. The police nabbed 76 accused criminals at Binu's 47th birthday bash while he himself escaped and later surrendered.

Ever since, the police have been cracking down on incidents of people cutting cakes with machetes.