Four members of a family, including 2 children found dead in Malappuram

A police official told TNM that the reason behind the deaths of Sabeesh, Sheena and children is not yet clear, though it is suspected that a child had a rare medical condition.

Four members of a family, including the husband, wife and their two children were found dead at their rented house in Munduparamba in Keralaâ€™s Malappuram district on Thursday, July 6. The deceased were identified as 37-year-old Sabeesh Babu, his wife Sheena (36) and their two sons Harigovind (6) and Sreevardhan (2). Sabeesh was an employee at a private bank while Sheena was working in a public sector bank in Kannur.

The incident came to light after relatives of the couple informed the police as the couple could not be reached over phone for a long time. As per reports, both the children were diagnosed with Spinal muscular atrophy, a rare condition which weakens the muscles. However, a senior police official told TNM that the reason behind the death is not yet clear and that only through further investigation, can they confirm whether the children were diagnosed with the condition which weakens their muscles.

Sheena, who was working in an SBI branch in Malappuram had got a transfer to Kannur district with a promotion. The couple were natives of Kozhikodeâ€™s Kuttikkattoor, and were staying in Malappuram for job purposes. The bodies were shifted to Manjeri Medical College hospital on Thursday night. Postmortem procedures were done on July 7 and Friday. After the procedures, the bodies are taken to Kuttikattoor.