Four members of a family die by suicide in Jaipur, cops begin probe

Relatives of the deceased told police that the family was under financial stress.

news Death

In a shocking incident, the bodies of four members of a jeweller's family - a man, his wife and their two children - were found dead at their residence in Jaipur on Saturday, said police officials. The deceased were identified as Yashwant Soni (47) and Mamta Soni (40) while their children were identified as Bharat Soni (17) and Ajit Soni (20). Relatives of the deceased told police that the family was under financial stress.

Soni owned a jewellery shop each in Jaipur and Alwar. A woman with a few people reportedly had come to their house on Friday night demanding money she had lent them. Soni said he would pay the amount once his house and shop are sold, said sources. Soni was also trying to sell his house and shop since long, they informed.

Additional SP Manoj Chaudhary said that the deceased was into jewellery business and had borrowed money on interest by a few people who were harassing them. Police have detained a few people and are investigating the case, he said.

The police said that Yashwant Soni's brother informed them about the incident, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that the family members were under "stress for a long time because of a financial dispute".

The forensic team reached the spot to collect the evidence and the bodies will be sent for post-mortem after their coronavirus tests are done.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.