Four MBBS students in TN booked for ragging after 2nd-yr student attempts suicide

The Dharmapuri Government Medical College also sacked two hostel wardens citing dereliction of duty and failure to protect the student from being ragged.

news Ragging

A second-year MBBS student of a state-run medical college was subjected to ragging by four seniors and attempted to end his life, authorities said on Sunday, December 12. The young man is being treated for injuries, medical authorities told PTI. He had attempted to take his life on Sunday, December 5, in his hostel room, and was found unconscious and taken to the hospital by fellow students.

Four third-year MBBS students of the Dharmapuri Government Medical College in Tamil Nadu were then suspended from attending classes. Following a complaint, a panel was set up by the Dharmapuri Government Medical College (DGMC), and an enquiry found that the allegation of ragging including verbal abuse was true. The findings of the committee led to the suspension of four students and permanent suspension from the hostel. Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged against four of them as per the provisions of anti-ragging law.

"We are on the lookout for these four students," a police officer had told PTI, adding an FIR was filed against them after the college dean filed a written complaint. The victim tried to end life last week and he was ragged on a number of occasions before that, sources told PTI.

The college also sacked two hostel wardens citing dereliction of duty and failure to protect the student from being ragged.

The four students have been suspended, and parents and students have expressed resentment over the suspension of the accused, according to IANS. They cited the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act 1997 that provided punishment not only to the offenders but also to the college authorities who failed to take action against those involved in ragging.

The student who tried to take his own life is no longer critical and his parents have taken him to his native place, Rasipuram in Namakkal district, reports said.

Dean of Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, Dr Amudhavallli while speaking to IANS said, "The boy is a native of Rasipuram in Namakkal district and had lodged a complaint a few weeks before that he was subjected to ragging. We had notified his parents and had commenced an investigation, but later he withdrew the complaint."

