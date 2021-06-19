Four lions in Chennai zoo positive for coronavirus found to have delta variant

A 7-member special task force has been formed to to provide support and guidance to authorities on the prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 infection in wild and captive animals.

Four lions who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at Chennai's Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur zoo, have been found to have the delta variant. Of the 11 lions that showed the symptoms, nine had tested COVID-19 positive in the zoo. Of these, two lions have died so far. After the lions showed symptoms, the zoo had taken samples and sent them to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. The institute on June 3 confirmed that nine lions have been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday constituted a state-level task force to provide support and guidance to authorities on prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 infection in wild and captive animals in the tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests in the state.

Headed by Supriya Sahu, principal secretary to environment, climate change and forests department, the task force will have six members. The task force shall have a close watch on disease surveillance, mapping and monitoring system, vaccination and other important associated departments and publish periodic reports, an official release here said.

A Government Order issued by Supriya Sahu said the state level task force for COVID-19 surveillance and monitoring will commence its work immediately and meet periodically to review the measures.

The government order said, “The task force will have a close watch on disease surveillance, mapping, monitoring system, and vaccination through co-ordained efforts among various departments. The team has planned to begin the work at the earliest and hold periodic meetings concerning the health of lions.”

At Vandalur Zoo, nine-year-old lioness Neela died of COVID-19 on June 3 and a 12-year-old lion Padmanaban at Vandalur zoo died on June 12. The press note released by Vandalur zoo on June 17 stated that the lions are undergoing intensive treatment after the results from NIHSAD. “However, the lions have not eaten for the past five days.” Following the death of lioness Neela, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Forest Minister K Ramachandran visited the zoo to enquire about the health conditions of other lions and measures taken by the officials.

Meanwhile lions were also tested positive for the same variant in Hyderabad and Jaipur before cases were reported in Vandalur zoo; however, all for them recovered quickly.