Four killed and one injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh

A car with four passengers knocked down a motorist along the Bengaluru-Naidupet highway. The motorist and three person in the car succumbed to injuries before medical assistance could arrive.

Four persons were killed and one person injured in a road accident at Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. A police inquiry has revealed that a vehicle with four members of a family from Bengaluru heading towards Chittoor rammed into a two-wheeler along the Bengaluru-Naidupet highway.

According to reports, the car with four passengers knocked down a motorist by ramming into the back of his bike, killing the motorist. The car then proceed to hit a truck parked on the roadside, killing three passengers. The person riding the two-wheeler has been identified as 45-year-old Babu, a resident of Tagguvaripalle and he died on the spot due to grievous injuries. The three persons in the car, identified as 55-year-old Srinivasulu Reddy, 49-year-old Rathnamma and 29-year-old Venkateswara Reddy, all died before medical assistance could arrive, reported Times of India. They were residents of Bengaluru.

The only person to survive the accident was 24-year old Srisha Reddy, the fourth passenger in the car. Srisha is critically injured and undergoing treatment at Bangarupalyam government general hospital. The bodies of the deceased four persons have been shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

The accident took place near Bangarupalayam mandal of Chittoor district early in the morning. Police have registered a case and are investigating the collision.

The accident comes a day after three persons were killed and nine injured at Srikakulam district on Saturday. The vehicle moving from Jharkhand to Visakhapatnam carrying 12 persons and a driver met with an accident near Mogilipadu flyover at Nemali Narayanapuram village in Palasa Mandal. The police booked the driver who survived the accident under section 304A for causing death by negligence, Section 337 for causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported Hindustan Times.