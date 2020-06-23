Four Kerala DYFI workers arrested for raising death threats against Congress

Meanwhile, Malappuram district officials of DYFI took disciplinary action against its Muthedam local secretary, PK Shafeeque, who raised the controversial slogan.

Four workers of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Malappuram were arrested on Monday for raising murderous slogans at a public rally held at Moothedam in the district. DYFI is the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) party.

DYFI’s Muthedam local secretary PK Shafeeque as well as other members, Shaheeb, Vanisadar and Joshy, have been arrested by the Edakkara police.

It was on June 18 that the DYFI members raised murderous slogans in a rally, following a clash with Congress workers in the region.

The slogans were raised quoting the infamous Ariyil Abdul Shukoor murder case, where a Muslim Youth League — the youth wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) — was murdered. Former CPI(M) state secretary P Jayarajan and MLA TV Rajesh are accused to have conspired the murder that took place in 2012. The youth was found murdered hours after he had blocked and attacked a vehicle in which Jayarajan and TV Rajesh was travelling. The Ariyil Abdul Shukoor murder case was investigated by CBI and trial in the case is ongoing.

Last Thursday, quoting this murder case, the DYFI members raised slogans stating, “not to forget that the golden sword that chopped off Shukoor was not thrown into the Arabian sea nor has it rusted, remember this”. DYFI’s Muthedam local secretary PK Shafeeque is accused of having raised the slogans.

The incident became controversial with many members of the IUML coming forward calling out CPI(M) and DYFI. Following this, the Malappuram district officials of DYFI took disciplinary action against PK Shafeeque. On Monday, he was relieved from official responsibilities of the organisation on grounds that he humiliated the outfit in public by going against the stand of DYFI.

The police complaint against DYFI following the march was filed by IUML members in Malappuram. The DYFI members have been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

They are also charged with section 120 (b) (causes any vehicle or conveyance to remain in such a manner causing obstruction, inconvenience or danger to the public) of the Kerala Police Act and also with provisions of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 and Kerala Public Ways (Restriction of Assemblies and Processions) Act, 2011.

