Video shows Kerala DYFI cadres raise murderous slogans against Congress

The video shows DYFI members raising death threats, quoting the Shukoor murder case.

news Controversy

“Shukoor ennoru vett***ti, vellathangu kurachapol, arinju thaliya ponnarival, arabi kadalil erinjitila, thurumbeduth poyitila, ortho orthu kalicholu”

(The golden sword that chopped off Shukoor, was not thrown into the Arabian sea nor has it rusted, remember this.)

These are the slogans shouted by members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) - youth wing of the CPI(M) - in a public rally held at Kerala’s Malappuram district on Thursday. The video of the incident where DYFI members can be clearly heard raising death threats in public, quoting the infamous Shukoor murder case, was widely shared and criticised in social media on Sunday.

Based on a complaint by members of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Malappuram police has charged a case against DYFI members who took part in the march.

Ariyil Abdul Shukoor, a 22-year-old member of Muslim Youth League - youth wing of IUML - was murdered back in 2012. Former CPI(M) state secretary and senior leader P Jayarajan is an accused in the case that is probed by CBI.

The Kannur native youth was found to be murdered hours after he reportedly blocked and attacked a vehicle in which Jayarajan and TV Rajesh MLA was travelling. Both Jayarajan and Rajesh are accused to have conspired to murder the youth. The trial of the case is ongoing.

Read: CPI (M) leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh charged with conspiracy to commit murder

It is quoting this murder case that the DYFI members raised slogans in their rally held at Moothedam in Malappuram.

According to police, the outcry by the DYFI was against Congress workers in the region following a clash.

“The rally is found to have held following a clash that broke out between Congress and CPI(M) in the region. One CPI(M) worker was injured in the clash. We have registered a case against those who participated in the rally on the complaint of IUML members,” said an official of Edakkara police station.

The DYFI members are booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code; 120 (b) (causes any vehicle or conveyance to remain in such a manner causing obstruction, inconvenience or danger to the public) of the Kerala Police Act. They are also charged with provisions of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 and Kerala Public Ways (Restriction of Assemblies and Processions) Act, 2011.