Four Karnataka officials raided by Anti-Corruption Bureau

The officials raided included Satish Kumar, the Additional Commissioner of the Department of Commercial Taxes in the Karnataka government.

Four government officials in Karnataka were raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the state on Wednesday. The officials raided 14 places in the state which had connections to these officers including L Satish Kumar, the Additional Commissioner of the Department of Commercial Taxes in the Karnataka government.

In a statement issued to the media, the ACB stated that the raids were conducted after they received information about accumulation of wealth and property beyond their known sources of income. However, the department has not revealed whether these allegations are true and were substantiated by evidence gathered during the raids.

"Raids were conducted in 14 places connected to 4 government officials," the statement released by the ACB read.

The officials in question are L Sathish Kumar, Additional Commissioner Department of Commercial Tax, N Ramakrishna, Divisional Forest Officer, Srinivasapura, Kolar, Gopalshetty Mallikarjuna, Executive Engineer, District Development Cell, Raichur, Raghappa Lalappa Lamani, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) official in Almatti, Bagalkote.

Satish Kumar, a senior government official in the Department of Commercial Taxes, is facing raids at his residence in Mysuru, his official residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru and in his office premises.

Similarly, the residences, official residences and offices of the other three government officials were raided across the state on Wednesday.

In addition a petrol pump and a tractor showroom owned by Gopalshetty Mallikarjuna were also raided.

The four officials are accused of corruption and accumulation of illicit wealth, ACB officials stated.