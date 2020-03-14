Four Karnataka journalists quarantined after interviewing family of COVID-19 victim

The head of one of the channels has sent an email asking journalists in other locations not to interview patients or relatives.

news Coronavirus

4 persons- reporters and camera persons- working with multiple news organisations in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka were quarantined on Saturday after interviewing the family of the 76-year-old man who was recorded as India's first coronavirus death.

"4 people have come in contact with the primary contacts. Therefore, as per Government of India's medical precautionary directions, they have been asked to be at home," Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said.

The interview of the son of the coronavirus linked death in Kalaburagi was posted by Gulbarga Live, However, a reporter at Gulbarga Live told TNM that they did not shoot the video with the family but only received the video from another reporter.

The reporters and camera persons who came in contact with the family are currently in isolation at their residences.

The head of one of the channels has sent an email asking journalists in other locations not to interview patients or relatives. The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi was confirmed as India's first coronavirus linked death on Thursday. Following his death, officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department stated that the family of the man discharged him from a private hospital in Kalaburagi and shifted him to a private hospital in Hyderabad against medical advice.