Four Karnataka heritage railway stations to be restored, beautified

The project will be carried out in two phases in association with INTACH, a centre for restoration and preservation of historical structures.

news Restoration

In a bid to restore four railways stations in Karnataka, which are considered to be heritage buildings, the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway has entered an agreement with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The deal to restore and preserve Doddajala, Devenahalli, Nandi Halt and Avathihalli Stations was sealed on Thursday, with a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The stations, which are on the KSR Bengaluru-Chikaballapur-Kolar Railway line will be restored in the first phase of the project.

Touted to be the region's oldest railway line, these stations are examples of colonial-style architecture amidst the picturesque stretch of the railway line, which was first operated in 1915.

“The memorandum seeks to restore and preserve Heritage Railway Stations at Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avatihalli and Nandi Halt based on different themes related to history and heritage,” read a statement by the South Western Railways.

It also stated that the works will be undertaken in two stages. In the first stage, INTACH will undertake the renovation, restoration and preservation of the station buildings in consultation with the Railways, as well as identify partners for funding the initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wings of organisations. In the second phase, railway stations in Rajanukunte, Oorgaum, Champion and Chintamani will be developed as heritage railway stations.

The authorities are planning to develop an art, cultural and convention centre at the Doddajala station. At the Devanahalli station, an ‘interpretation centre’ for monuments and a café or snack counter will be developed as well. At Avathihalli, a silk museum and resource centre, along with a park, are planned. The Nandi Halt station will have a rail museum, café, restaurant, cultural performance centre, pop-up weekend craft markets and an amphitheatre.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru hopes that such a display of the cultural and monumental heritage, besides development of infrastructure in and around the four heritage stations, sites will boost tourism. He also expressed the hope that post-restoration, these places will attract a slew of visitors.