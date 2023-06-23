Four held at Delhi airport with gold worth over Rs 2 crore

The officials confirmed that all four passengers arrived at the airport from Bangkok, and were intercepted after they crossed the green channel.

The Customs officials on Friday, June 23, said that they have arrested four persons at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for allegedly smuggling 4,000 grams of gold worth Rs 2,09,28,600.

On a detailed personal and baggage search, the officials recovered 4,000 grams of gold (1,000 grams from each) equivalent to total of Rs 2,09,28,600.

"The said recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act on the reasonable belief that the same are liable for confiscation under Section 111 of the Customs Act. The passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act," said the official. Further details were awaited.