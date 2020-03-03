Four found dead at Hyderabad home, cops suspect IBM techie poisoned family

The police suspect that the man, who had taken loans to the tune of several lakhs of rupees, had given food laced with poison to his wife and two children.

news Crime

A 36-year old software employee working with IBM allegedly killed himself in Hyderabad after allegedly murdering his wife and two sons, including a toddler, by poisoning them. The police suspect that he took the extreme step over mounting debts.

The man, who had taken loans to the tune of several lakhs of rupees, had given food laced with poison to his 28-year-old wife and two sons -- one aged six and another just 18-months old -- on Saturday, and later committed suicide by consuming it himself, police added.

As there was no response to their phone calls since Saturday, the man's brother-in-law went to their house in Hasthinapuram in the city on Monday and found the door closed. He grew suspicious after not getting any response and informed the police.

With the help of police personnel and neighbours, the door was broken open and the decomposed bodies of the man and his elder son were found in one room while the bodies of his wife and the younger son were found on the bed in another room, police said.

A note purportedly written by the man and addressed to his father was found in the room.

In the letter, he expressed regret that he was not able to take care of his father and he had taken some "hasty decisions" in order to clear his home loan.

"I don't want anyone to come and question me on loans. I have not slept for many days...I am scared. I don't want my wife and children to be a burden on you and hence I am taking them also with me," the man wrote in the letter.

Based on a complaint from the relatives, police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc.) of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC).

The police shifted the bodies to government-run Osmania Hospital for an autopsy and said that further investigation is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers:

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.



