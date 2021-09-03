Four farmstays near Hyderabad for a perfect weekend getaway

These farmstays, all located less than 100 km from Hyderabad, offer a pollution-free environment for the perfect day trip or weekend getaway.

With the lockdown due to COVID-19 lifted in Hyderabad, many of us are yearning to visit places close to nature and spend some time in a pollution-free environment, after being cooped up at home for several months. If you are in Hyderabad, weâ€™ve got you covered with a list of outdoor destinations where you can walk through fields, feel the earth, pluck flowers and fruits, learn farming techniques, and much more.

Active Farm School: This is your one-stop destination to learn about agriculture, farming technology, food processing, and various steps involved in each stage. Active Farm School offers outings for school children, families and corporate teams as well. However, due to the current situation, the school is accommodating only one family visit per day with advance booking, with all COVID-19 protocols in place. The school also offers visits of different timeframes, ranging from a 5-hour visit to full day visit as well as a 6-day camp at different pricing. Another interesting aspect is that the school offers certificate courses in farming as well. Located in Chevella mandal, Active Farm School is just 65 km from Hyderabad and can be reached easily via Shankarpally. Those interested in visiting can get in touch with Vamsi through 6300662113.

Vennela Farms: Located about 25 km from Hyderabad near Dream Valley Resorts, this farm offers a glimpse into the organic farming that is practised here. Vennela maintains a regenerative ecosystem, which means they ensure that nothing goes to waste. Visitors can drop in at any time and have a peek into their activities. One can see different kinds of animals and various types of organic vegetables grown at the farm. You can also pre-book a visit and they will arrange breakfast and high tea, if you prefer. Vennela Farms can be contacted at 7337069554.

Lakshyaâ€™s Natural Foods: Lakshyaâ€™s in association with InAcres used to offer a day out (8.30 am to 5.00 pm) on their lush green organic farm on the first and third Sunday of every month. Located about 80 km from Hyderabad, one can enjoy the fresh air amidst 100 acres of agricultural activities and also educate children about farming. The place also offers delicious organic breakfast, lunch and snacks at a cost of Rs 500 per person per day trip. However, with the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, they are conducting trips only on the first Sunday of every month, available only through advance booking. The day trips are open to groups of 20 to 50 members. Get in touch with Lakshyaâ€™s on 9502731861.

Hideout: Travelling around 80 km from Hyderabad towards Vikarabad will take you to Hideout, a farmhouse spread across 2.5 acres, a perfect weekend destination to unwind with family or friends. Here you can read a book with a view of the lake, enjoy leisurely walks amidst various flora or do a spot of birdwatching. They also arrange food, bonfire and tents, and if youâ€™re into trekking Ananthagiri Hills is just 2 km away. For more details, get in touch with Hideout representatives on 9000737394.

