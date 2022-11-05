Four engineering students beat up classmate, allegedly burn him with clothes iron in AP

The management of the West Godavari college has reportedly suspended all five students, including the victim.

news CRIME

A video that shows four engineering college students in Andhra Pradesh brutally assaulting a classmate using sticks and pipes has sent shock waves across the state. The perpetrators also allegedly burnt the victim’s hand and chest with a clothes iron later. The students, enrolled in a Computer Science course at the Sagi Rama Krishnam Raju (SRKR) Engineering College in Bhimavaram of West Godavari District, reside in a private hostel in the city. The incident allegedly took place after the five students had an argument over a girl. The college management has reportedly suspended all five including the victim, Ankit.

In the video that came to light recently, four men are seen holding either sticks or PVC pipes, while one of them keeps threatening and hitting Ankit. Two other students are seen lying down, while the fourth stands on the bed. The video shows the three students on the bed too hit the victim occasionally, even as the latter tries to apologise and repeatedly pleads with them to stop. A crying Ankit seems extremely frightened and severely injured in the video. His shirt looks torn and one of the perpetrators is also seen asking him to take it off. It is alleged that the attackers had later gone on to brand his hand and chest with an iron. Ankit has been admitted to a government hospital nearby, and his condition is reported to be stable now.

Meanwhile, Bhimavaram Two Town Police station Circle Inspector Krishna Kumar said that an FIR has been filed in the case after recording Ankit’s statement. “All four accused will be arrested today (November 5, Saturday), and a proper investigation will be held,” he said.