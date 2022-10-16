Four children among nine killed in road accident in Karnatakaâ€™s Hassan district

The incident occurred on National Highway 206, when the victims were returning from a visit to the temples in Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya.

news Crime

Nine people including four children were killed while 12 others were injured in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and a milk tanker on the night of Saturday, October 15 in Karnatakaâ€™s Hassan district. The incident occurred between Arasikere and Banavara on National Highway 206, close to Cheluvanahalli. Following their visit to temples in Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya, the victims were making their way back to their villages near Banavara.

According to The Hindu, the accident involved a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus, and a tempo traveller. The bus headed toward Shivamogga and the tanker coming from the other direction collided, crushing the tempo traveller. Widening of the route is currently underway. The milk tanker's driver ignored a diversion sign and took a wrong turn, which caused the collision, reported The Hindu.

The deceased have been identified as Dhruva (2) and Tanmay (10) from Doddahalli, and Leelavati (50), Chaitra (33), Samarth (10), Dimpy (12), Vandana (20), Doddiah (60) and Bharti (50) from the Salapura village.

Hassan Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar and other senior police officers visited the spot. The SP told The Hindu that all nine of the deceased were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. There were a total of 14 people riding in the vehicle. The other injured individuals include passengers of the Karnataka State RTC bus. Ten injured people were sent to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, while two more received treatment in Arasikere.

Earlier in August, nine people were killed and around 13 people are reported to have been injured in a road accident in Karnataka's Tumakuru. Police sources had told PTI that the incident occurred when a tempo collided with a lorry near Kalambella in Tumakuru. The deceased were travelling to Bengaluru and were daily wage labourers from various locations in Raichur district.

Watch: Moonlighting in IT industry- Why it happens and why companies are against it